BRIEF-People's Utah says declared a 14.3 pct increase to quarterly dividend
* Says board of directors declared a 14.3 percent increase to quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Gstaad Capital Corp
* Announces consolidation of company's issued share capital on basis of two common shares for one new share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors declared a 14.3 percent increase to quarterly dividend to $0.08 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces revised record date for quarterly cash dividend for common stock
* Sees Q3 total volumes approximated 2.4m tons, a more than 20 percent increase over Q2 2016