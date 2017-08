Oct 19 (Reuters) - Blue Goose Capital Corp

* Blue Goose Capital Corp announces acquisition of Tender Choice Foods Inc.

* Blue Goose Capital Corp - secured a debt facility of approximately $35 million from a Canadian bank to provide additional funding for acquisition

* Blue goose capital - proceeds from recently announced investment in blue goose by Dundee, Serruya Private Equity were used to fund portion of this deal