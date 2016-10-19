BRIEF-Manitowoc sees Q3 sales of about $350 million

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* Manitowoc provides preliminary third-quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $350 million

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "orders and backlog for company declined double digits during Q3, and these trends have continued into Q4"

* Manitowoc Company Inc - We've significantly reduced our production build schedules for mobile products to reflect lower incoming order rates

* Manitowoc Company - GAAP operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be approximately $134 million, compared to operating loss of $8 million in Q3 2015

* Manitowoc Company Inc- "temporarily shutting-down certain mobile production lines during Q4"

* Manitowoc Company Inc- Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be about $31 million compared to $8 million in same period last year

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "accelerating" relocation of manitowoc crawler production to shady grove, taking additional headcount reductions

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "are confident in our long-term strategy, targeting double-digit operating margins by 2020"

* Q3 revenue view $345.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: