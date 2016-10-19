FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Manitowoc sees Q3 sales of about $350 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Manitowoc sees Q3 sales of about $350 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* Manitowoc provides preliminary third-quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $350 million

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "orders and backlog for company declined double digits during Q3, and these trends have continued into Q4"

* Manitowoc Company Inc - We've significantly reduced our production build schedules for mobile products to reflect lower incoming order rates

* Manitowoc Company - GAAP operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be approximately $134 million, compared to operating loss of $8 million in Q3 2015

* Manitowoc Company Inc- "temporarily shutting-down certain mobile production lines during Q4"

* Manitowoc Company Inc- Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be about $31 million compared to $8 million in same period last year

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "accelerating" relocation of manitowoc crawler production to shady grove, taking additional headcount reductions

* Manitowoc Company Inc - "are confident in our long-term strategy, targeting double-digit operating margins by 2020"

* Q3 revenue view $345.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.