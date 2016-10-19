FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Valmont Q3 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
October 19, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Valmont Q3 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $610.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.23 to $6.35

* Q3 earnings per share $1.24

* Says slightly lowering its annual guidance primarily to reflect recent weakness in coatings segment

* Says "expect positive Q4 comparisons"

* Valmont says coatings segment sales are expected near current levels in Q4, which are weaker than last year's Q4

* Valmont says for Q4,company expects lower North American demand than last year due to crop price levels and related pressure on net farm income

* Says sees FY GAAP EPS $5.88 to $6.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
