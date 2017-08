Oct 19 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling Corp :

* Xtreme Drilling Corp announces third quarter operations update and conference call details

* Total utilization for 21 rig fleet was 22% for Q3, compared with a utilization rate of 19% for prior quarter

* As of date of this press release, six XDR rigs are earning revenue in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: