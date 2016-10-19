BRIEF-Flexsteel Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Flexsteel Industries - believes that demand for furniture products in us will continue to be weak due to economic uncertainty for remainder of fiscal year
Oct 19 Mullen Group Ltd :
* Mullen Group Ltd. Reports third quarter financial results and operating update
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17
* Q3 revenue C$258.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$274.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Flexsteel Industries - believes that demand for furniture products in us will continue to be weak due to economic uncertainty for remainder of fiscal year
* Verizon's initial inventory of pixel XL 128GB is sold out; All other models in stock - Verizon spokesman Further company coverage:
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces pricing of $700 million of senior notes