Oct 19 Flexsteel Industries Inc :

* Flexsteel reports first quarter results

* Q1 sales fell 11.4 percent to $112 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Flexsteel Industries - believes that demand for furniture products in us will continue to be weak due to economic uncertainty for remainder of fiscal year

* Says net sales for company are expected to remain soft for next fiscal quarter