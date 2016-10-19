GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall Street momentum before final presidential debate
* Mexican peso stronger ahead of third U.S. presidential debate
Oct 19 Talen Energy Corp :
* Talen energy-riverstone merger agreement approved by ferc
* Federal energy regulatory commission issued order approving merger of co with an affiliate of riverstone holdings llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mexican peso stronger ahead of third U.S. presidential debate
Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tesla motors inc - all Tesla vehicles being produced now have full self-driving hardware