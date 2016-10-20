FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondelez International announces pricing of notes offering
October 20, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondelez International announces pricing of notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelez International announces pricing of notes offering

* Priced an offering of $3.75 billion aggregate principal amount of notes

* Offering consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2019

* Offering consisting of $1,75 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625% notes due 2019

* Offering consisting of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.000% notes due 2021

