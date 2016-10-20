BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common shares priced at $40.00per share
Oct 20 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez International announces pricing of notes offering
* Priced an offering of $3.75 billion aggregate principal amount of notes
* Offering consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2019
* Offering consisting of $1,75 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625% notes due 2019
* Offering consisting of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.000% notes due 2021
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common shares priced at $40.00per share
LONDON, Oct 20 Stock markets inched higher but the Mexican peso was mixed after the third and final U.S. presidential debate, which was judged to have given no clear boost to Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House.
* Irhythm Technologies announces pricing of initial public offering