BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common shares priced at $40.00per share
Oct 20 Irhythm Technologies Inc :
* Irhythm Technologies announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 6.29 million common shares priced at $17.00per share
LONDON, Oct 20 Stock markets inched higher but the Mexican peso was mixed after the third and final U.S. presidential debate, which was judged to have given no clear boost to Donald Trump's hopes of winning the White House.
Oct 20 Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz on Thursday unveiled new growth plans for the chain's upscale Reserve brand as it fights off competition from super-premium coffee rivals like Blue Bottle and Intelligentsia.