BRIEF-Danaher reports Q3 earnings per share $0.57

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp -

* Danaher reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.89

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.86 to $2.90

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.01 to $1.05

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.57 to $3.61

* Q3 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.14 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.85 to $0.89