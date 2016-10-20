FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Yukon court of appeal process
October 20, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Yukon court of appeal process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp -

* Interoil provides update on Yukon court of appeal process

* Court of appeal of Yukon accommodated expedited hearing with respect to appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek, which is scheduled to be heard on Oct. 31

* Court of appeal of Yukon has accommodated an expedited hearing with respect to appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek

* Court of appeal of Yukon granted a stay of supreme court of Yukon's order approving transaction, pending hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

