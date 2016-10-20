FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter results
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc :

* Group 1 Automotive reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.96

* On a constant currency basis, same store total revenue increased 5.5 percent in Q3

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - total revenue increased 0.8 percent (3.3 percent) in third-quarter to $2.8 billion

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - Q3 earnings hurt by sales weakness in energy-dependent markets and market weakness in U.K. due to brexit

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - weakening pound, versus dollar, lowered quarter's earnings per share by about four cents

* Qtrly new vehicle retail revenues $1.59 billion versus $1.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.10, revenue view $2.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly used vehicle retail sales $702.6 million versus $687.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

