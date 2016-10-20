FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development Agreement
October 20, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc :

* Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development agreement in Kingfisher county, non-core Canadian county property sale and revolving credit facility amendment

* Gastar Exploration - to sell certain non-core leasehold interests primarily in northeast Canadian county for approximately $71.0 million

* Gastar Exploration Inc - borrowing base reaffirmed at $100.0 million

* Gastar Exploration Inc - to jointly develop up to 60 Gastar operated wells in stack play in Kingfisher county, Oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
