FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-BioTime's OpRegen presents first patient cohort data from clinical trial
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BioTime's OpRegen presents first patient cohort data from clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc -

* First patient cohort data from biotime's OpRegen clinical trial in dry-AMD to be presented at ISOPT Clinical Symposium on december 2, 2016

* Enrollment in second cohort is expected to be completed in 2016

* Expect to start reporting on data from higher cell dose cohorts in early 2017 for OpRegen

* Data Safety Monitoring Board gave its recommendation that Co continue trial with second cohort at a higher dose of 200,000 cells

* Co expects a similar review by DSMB at end of second cohort

* Based on outcome of DSMB's review of 2nd patient cohort, approval to begin 500,000 cell dosage to 3rd patient cohort could be provided by 2016 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.