BRIEF-BioTime's OpRegen presents first patient cohort data from clinical trial

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc -
* First patient cohort data from biotime's OpRegen clinical trial in dry-AMD to be presented at ISOPT Clinical Symposium on december 2, 2016
* Enrollment in second cohort is expected to be completed in 2016
* Expect to start reporting on data from higher cell dose cohorts in early 2017 for OpRegen
* Data Safety Monitoring Board gave its recommendation that Co continue trial with second cohort at a higher dose of 200,000 cells
* Co expects a similar review by DSMB at end of second cohort
* Based on outcome of DSMB's review of 2nd patient cohort, approval to begin 500,000 cell dosage to 3rd patient cohort could be provided by 2016 end