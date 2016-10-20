FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Textron Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Textron Inc -

* Textron reports third quarter 2016 results; narrows full-year EPS guidance range

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.06 to $3.21 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations excluding items

* Expects full-year 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in range of $3.06 to $3.21

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $2.65 to $2.75

* Textron Inc says textron aviation backlog at end of Q3 was $1.1 billion, approximately flat with Q2

* Textron Inc says bell backlog at end of Q3 was $4.9 billion, approximately flat with Q2

* Revised expectation for cash flow from continuing operations of manufacturing group before pension contributions to $500 million to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

