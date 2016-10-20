FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 earnings per share view $0.40
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 earnings per share view $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $774 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fifth Third Bancorp-qtrly net interest income (nii) of $907 million and nii on a fully taxable equivalent (fte) basis of $913 million, up 1 percent from 2Q16

* Fifth third bancorp - Q3 common equity tier 1 ratio 10.16 percent versus 9.94 percent at end of Q2

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q3 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.26 percent versus 11.03 percent at end of Q2

* Fifth Third Bancorp - 3Q16 net charge-offs of $107 million (0.45% of loans and leases) increased from 2Q16 ncos of $87 million

* Fifth Third Bancorp - qtrly tangible book value per share of $17.22 up 2% from 2Q16

* Fifth Third Bancorp qtrly book value per share of $20.44 up 2% from 2q16, up 12% from 3q15; tangible book value per share of $17.22 up 2% from 2Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
