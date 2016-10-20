BRIEF-First Acceptance names Kenneth Russell CEO
* Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2eneN4o Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Capital Bank Financial Corp -
* Capital Bank Financial Corp. reports third quarter EPS of $0.42, up 27% year over year, and increases dividend 20% to $0.12 per share
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased $1.0 million to $62.6 million from $61.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2eneN4o Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S