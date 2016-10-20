FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wabco reports Q3 earnings per share $1.76
October 20, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wabco reports Q3 earnings per share $1.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc -

* Updates sales guidance for full year 2016 to now range from $2,800 million to $2,830 million

* Wabco reports Q3 2016 results; continues to solidly outperform commercial vehicle market globally; tightens earnings per share guidance for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.76

* Q3 sales $675.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $700.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tightens reported diluted earnings per share guidance for full year 2016 to now range from $4.21 to $4.31

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.72, revenue view $2.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2016 diluted earnings per share to now range from $5.75 to $5.85 versus previous guidance from $5.60 to $5.90

* Sees performance full year 2016 diluted earnings per share to now range from $5.75 to $5.85

* Wabco remains on track to deliver over $15 million in cost savings in operating expenses for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

