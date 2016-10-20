FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prometic's PBI-4050 meets primary end point
October 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prometic's PBI-4050 meets primary end point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc -

* Prometic's PBI-4050 meets primary and secondary end points in metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes phase 2 clinical trial

* PBI-4050 has been well tolerated with no serious drug related adverse events

* Clinically and statistically significant reduction of glycated hemoglobin originally observed at 12 weeks is maintained at 24 weeks of treatment

* Placebo-Controlled clinical trial to commence this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

