Oct 20 Prometic Life Sciences Inc -

* Prometic's PBI-4050 meets primary and secondary end points in metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes phase 2 clinical trial

* PBI-4050 has been well tolerated with no serious drug related adverse events

* Clinically and statistically significant reduction of glycated hemoglobin originally observed at 12 weeks is maintained at 24 weeks of treatment

* Placebo-Controlled clinical trial to commence this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: