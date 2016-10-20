BRIEF-First Acceptance names Kenneth Russell CEO
* Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2eneN4o Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Prometic Life Sciences Inc -
* Prometic's PBI-4050 meets primary and secondary end points in metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes phase 2 clinical trial
* PBI-4050 has been well tolerated with no serious drug related adverse events
* Clinically and statistically significant reduction of glycated hemoglobin originally observed at 12 weeks is maintained at 24 weeks of treatment
* Placebo-Controlled clinical trial to commence this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S