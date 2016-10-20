BRIEF-First Acceptance names Kenneth Russell CEO
Appointed Kenneth D. Russell, a director of company since May 2014, to serve as interim president and CEO
Oct 20 Mednax Inc -
* Mednax announces acquisition of anesthesiology practice in New York
* No additional terms of transaction were disclosed
This was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Deal was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
With acquisition, 13 physician group practices have become part of Mednax in 2016
* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S