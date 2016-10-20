Oct 20 Unitil Corp:

* Unitil reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Unitil - estimates warmer winter weather in 2016 compared to 2015 negatively impacted gas sales margins by approximately $5.0 million, or $0.22 per share

* Unitil CEO - co added nearly 2,000 new gas and electric customers in last twelve months