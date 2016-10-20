BRIEF-Lithia reports Q3 earnings per share $2.14

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc -

* Lithia reports record third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.06

* Q3 earnings per share $2.14

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.25 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.00 to $8.30

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $7.40 to $7.45

* Sees 2016 new vehicle same store sales increasing 2.5%

* Sees 2016 used vehicle same store sales increasing 9.5%

* Quarterly total same store sales increased 4%

* Sees 2016 total revenues of $8.5 to $8.6 billion

* Quarterly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.64, revenue view $8.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total revenues of $9.2 to $9.4 billion

* Sees 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

* Sees 2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

* Sees 2017 new vehicle gross margin of 5.5% to 5.7%

* Effective jan 1, 2017, Chris Holzshu, Senior VP, CFO, will be promoted to executive vice president, chief human resources officer

* FY2017 revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: