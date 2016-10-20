FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lithia reports Q3 earnings per share $2.14
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lithia reports Q3 earnings per share $2.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc -

* Lithia reports record third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.06

* Q3 earnings per share $2.14

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.25 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.00 to $8.30

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $7.40 to $7.45

* Sees 2016 new vehicle same store sales increasing 2.5%

* Sees 2016 used vehicle same store sales increasing 9.5%

* Quarterly total same store sales increased 4%

* Sees 2016 total revenues of $8.5 to $8.6 billion

* Quarterly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 11%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.64, revenue view $8.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total revenues of $9.2 to $9.4 billion

* Sees 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

* Sees 2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

* Sees 2017 new vehicle gross margin of 5.5% to 5.7%

* Effective jan 1, 2017, Chris Holzshu, Senior VP, CFO, will be promoted to executive vice president, chief human resources officer

* FY2017 revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.