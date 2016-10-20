FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance posts Q4 adjusted earnings $1.07/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 sales $28.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $29.08 billion

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - company introduces guidance of $4.85 to $5.20 for fiscal year 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share

* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $4.85 to $5.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - pending acquisition of rite aid corporation, which was announced 27 October 2015, is progressing as planned

* Walgreens - continues to expect that rite aid acquisition will be accretive to its adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first full year after closing

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - also continues to expect that it will realize synergies from acquisition in excess of $1 billion from rite aid deal

* Qtrly retail pharmacy USA comparable stores increased 3.2 percent

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - synergies from rite aid acquisition to be fully realized within three to four years of closing

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - remains actively engaged with federal trade commission (FTC) regarding review of pending acquisition

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance assumes accretion of $0.05 to $0.12 from rite aid deal

* Walgreens Boots Alliance- “continues to expect that most likely outcome will be that parties will be required to divest between 500 and 1,000 stores”

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - believes it will be able to execute agreements to divest stores to potential buyers by end of calendar year 2016

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - expects acquisition of rite aid will close in early calendar 2017

* Walgreens - on a constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales for retail pharmacy international decreased 0.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

