Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Dipexium provides update on availability of results from pivotal phase 3 clinical trials with locilex

* Anticipate announcing data later this month

* Dipexium pharmaceuticals - FDA agreed to a special protocol assessment with dipexium for locilex's pivotal phase 3 clinical trial program in mild DFI