BRIEF-American Airlines Group Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.40

Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc -

* American Airlines Group reports third quarter profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.80

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 revenue $10.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.54 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue per ASM was 14.73 cents, down 2.2 percent versus q3 2015

* Q3 mainline cost per available seat mile (CASM) was 11.96 cents, up 5.6 percent on a 0.5 percent increase in mainline ASMS versus Q3 2015

* American Airlines Group Inc says declared a dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: