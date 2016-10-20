FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Privatebancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Privatebancorp Inc -

* Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income grew to $145.5 million , increasing 11 percent from q3 2015

* Remain on track to close pending transaction with CIBC, announced in June, by end of Q1 2017

* Quarterly net interest margin was 3.18 percent , declining 5 basis points from a year ago and 10 basis points from Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

