FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Altagas reports strong third quarter results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Altagas reports strong third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd -

* Reports strong third quarter results and announces final investment decision for the north pine facility

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share c$0.84

* Now expects capital expenditures in range of $550 to $600 million for 2016

* On a U.S. Gaap basis, net income applicable to common shares for Q3 of 2016 was $46 million ($0.28 per share)

* Continues to expect to deliver overall normalized ebitda growth of approximately 20 percent in 2016 compared to 2015

* BCOGC permit for north pine pipelines is expected in Q4 of 2016

* Continues to expect normalized funds from operations to grow by approximately 15 percent in 2016

* Workforce restructuring is expected to reduce operating and administrative expenses by approximately $7 million on an annualized basis

* Expect to announce a final investment decision on expansion of townsend in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.