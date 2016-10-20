BRIEF-Illinois Tool Works Q3 GAAP EPS $1.50

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc :

* Itw reports record third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.31 to $1.41

* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/s view $3.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $5.56 to $5.66

* Illinois Tool Works Inc- for Q4 2016, company expects gaap eps to be in a range of $1.31 to $1.41

* Sees FY operating margin is forecast to exceed 22.5 pct

* Sees Q4 organic revenue growth forecast to be 0 to 2 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S