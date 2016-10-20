FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gentex posts Q3 earnings of $0.32/share
October 20, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gentex posts Q3 earnings of $0.32/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp:

* Gentex reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $429.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $428.4 million

* Gentex Corp- during Q3 of 2016, company repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock

* Gentex Corp- company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future

* Gentex Corp - sees 2016 total light vehicle production of 52.32 million

* Gentex Corp- company reaffirms its previous revenue estimates for calendar year 2017

* Gentex Corp sees 2016 net sales in range $1.68 billion - $1.71 billion

* Gentex Corp sees 2016 gross margin 39.3% - 39.7%

* Gentex Corp sees 2016 capital expenditures in range $115 million- $130 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

