BRIEF-Bear State Financial posts Q3 earnings of $0.13/share

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bear State Financial Inc:

* Bear State Financial Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings - surpasses $2 billion in assets

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Bear State Financial Inc- net interest income for q3 of 2016 was $16.8 million compared to $12.2 million for same period in 2015

* Bear State Financial Inc- net interest margin measured 3.78 percent for q3 of 2016, compared to 3.74 percent for same period in 2015