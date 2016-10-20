FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Union Pacific Q3 EPS $1.36
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Union Pacific Q3 EPS $1.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp :

* Union pacific reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.18 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union Pacific Corp qtrly 62.1 percent operating ratio was unfavorable by 1.8 points

* Says quarterly freight revenue decreased 7 percent compared to Q3 2015

* Union Pacific Corp - "certain segments of economy, such as grain and energy, are showing signs of life"

* Third quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 6 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.