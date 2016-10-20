FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nucor Corp reports Q3 results
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nucor Corp reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp :

* Nucor reports results for third quarter and nine months of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 sales $4.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nucor's Q3 results include a charge of $59.3 million ($0.12 per diluted share)

* Nucor corp - earnings in Q4 of 2016 are expected to decrease notably compared to Q3 of 2016

* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q3 of 2016 was $252, an increase of 9 pct

* Nucor Corp - average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used during Q3 of 2016 was $252, an increase of 9pct from $232 in Q2 of 2016

* Nucor Corp - expect raw materials segment to return to a loss position due to impact of lower transfer prices at our dri facilities in Q4

* Nucor - earnings in Q4 of 2016 expected to decrease versus Q3 primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment

* Q3 steel mill shipments decreased 12pct from Q2 of 2016 and increased 1pct from Q3 2015

* Nucor corp sees raw materials segment to return to a loss position due to impact of lower transfer prices at our dri facilities in Q4

* Nucor Corp sees Q4 performance of steel products segment expected to decrease due to end of year seasonality that is typical in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

