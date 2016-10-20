FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects gradual rise in mortgage interest rates into 2017
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects gradual rise in mortgage interest rates into 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac October 2016 outlook

* Don't expect much increase in total home sales going forward with a slight decline in seasonally-adjusted sales in Q4

* "Even if worldwide bond yields recover to pre-Brexit status quo, mortgage interest rates are likely to remain low for an extended period"

* Expect a gradual rise in mortgage interest rates throughout remainder of 2016 and into 2017

* Forecasting house prices will grow at a 5.6 percent annual rate in 2016, moderating to 4.7 percent in 2017

* Mortgage activity, which benefited from low mortgage rates post-brexit, starting to see slowdown in refinance activity that will persist into next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

