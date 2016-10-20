FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-GE invests in GAMA-TÜRKERLER JV to develop two healthcare PPPs in Turkey
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GE invests in GAMA-TÜRKERLER JV to develop two healthcare PPPs in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE invests in GAMA-TÜRKERLER JV to develop two major healthcare PPPs in Turkey; OPIC, EBRD and EDC to provide financing for transformational hospital project

* GE - Commitment by OPIC, EBRD and EDC to serve as lenders for financing of $668 million for development of Izmir Bayrakli Health Campus Project

* GE - Partners are also expected to confirm financing arrangements for Kocaeli health campus project by end of 2016

* GE - Joins GAMA Holding, Türkerler Insaat JV co as minority stakeholder in Izmir Bayrakli, Kocaeli healthcare PPP projects, valued at about $ 1.3 billion

* GE - GE Healthcare awarded $128 million long-term contract for comprehensive technology and biomedical equipment maintenance services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

