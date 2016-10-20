FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Postmedia Network Canada reports Q4 loss per share of $0.35
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Postmedia Network Canada reports Q4 loss per share of $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add dropped words "reports" and "loss per share of $0.35")

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp :

* Postmedia reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue fell 13.7 percent to C$198.7 million

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says intends to undertake additional cost savings initiatives throughout fiscal 2017

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says announced a staff reduction program aimed at reducing salary expenses by 20%

* Postmedia Network - In total, has implemented net annualized cost savings of about $75 million of operating costs since program was announced in July 2015

* Postmedia Network Canada - Operating cost savings target was updated to $80 million in net annualized cost savings, expected to be completed in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Cost savings initiative includes a company-wide voluntary buyout program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.