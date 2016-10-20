Oct 20 Postmedia Network Canada Corp :
* Postmedia reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 revenue fell 13.7 percent to C$198.7 million
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says intends to undertake
additional cost savings initiatives throughout fiscal 2017
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp says announced a staff
reduction program aimed at reducing salary expenses by 20%
* Postmedia Network - In total, has implemented net
annualized cost savings of about $75 million of operating costs
since program was announced in July 2015
* Postmedia Network Canada - Operating cost savings target
was updated to $80 million in net annualized cost savings,
expected to be completed in Q1 of fiscal 2017
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - Cost savings initiative
includes a company-wide voluntary buyout program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: