BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, units extend deadline to reach agreement with first-lien noteholders

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Press release - Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. further extend deadline to reach agreement on certain documentation with first-lien noteholders

* Caesars Entertainment-parties have extended deadline to finalize additional documentation related to debtors' amended joint plan reorganization

* Says extension will allow participants additional time to resolve remaining open items in pursuit of an agreement