10 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, units extend deadline to reach agreement with first-lien noteholders
October 20, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, units extend deadline to reach agreement with first-lien noteholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Press release - Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. further extend deadline to reach agreement on certain documentation with first-lien noteholders

* Caesars Entertainment-parties have extended deadline to finalize additional documentation related to debtors' amended joint plan reorganization

* Says extension will allow participants additional time to resolve remaining open items in pursuit of an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
