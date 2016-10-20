BRIEF-Buckeye Partners provides update on Hurricane Matthew recovery, service restoration

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP :

* Buckeye Partners, L.P. provides update on Hurricane Matthew recovery and service restoration

* Company is still evaluating financial impact of Hurricane Matthew but does not expect such costs to be material

* Buckeye Bahamas Hub has restored service to its marine operations with four berths available and minimal operational restrictions

* Domestic operations have fully recovered, business has safely resumed at Southeast U.S. facilities

* No injuries, damage or product release was reported at Southeast U.S. facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: