10 months ago
BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.48
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fidelity Southern Corp :

* Fidelity Southern Corporation earns $12.5 million in third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $79.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fidelity Southern Corp says provision for loan losses was $2.1 million for quarter, an increase of $790,000, as compared to same period in 2015

* Interest income was $39.9 million for quarter, an increase of $10.3 million, or 34.8%, as compared to same period in prior year

* Q3 revenue view $32.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue increased to $79.2 million, or 18.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
