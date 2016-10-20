FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces deal to divest of Corpus Christi terminalling assets
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces deal to divest of Corpus Christi terminalling assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners LP

* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results

* deal for $93 million

* deal for for gross consideration of $107 million

* gross consideration of $107 million

* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis

* Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
