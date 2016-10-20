FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-People's United Financial reports Q3 net income of $73.7 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-People's United Financial reports Q3 net income of $73.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - People's United Financial Inc

* People's United Financial reports third quarter net income of $73.7 million, or $0.24 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.25

* People's United Financial Inc says return on average assets of 0.73 percent for Q3 of 2016 increased from 0.70 percent in Q2 of 2016

* People's United Financial Inc says net interest income totaled $245.3 million in 3Q16 compared to $240.0 million in 2Q16

* Net interest income totaled $245.3 million in 3Q16 compared to $240.0 million in 2Q16

* Qtrly net interest margin increased one basis point from 2Q16 to 2.80% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.