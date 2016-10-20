BRIEF-People's United Financial reports Q3 net income of $73.7 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - People's United Financial Inc

* People's United Financial reports third quarter net income of $73.7 million, or $0.24 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.25

* People's United Financial Inc says return on average assets of 0.73 percent for Q3 of 2016 increased from 0.70 percent in Q2 of 2016

* People's United Financial Inc says net interest income totaled $245.3 million in 3Q16 compared to $240.0 million in 2Q16

* Qtrly net interest margin increased one basis point from 2Q16 to 2.80%