10 months ago
BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares announces Q3 earnings results
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares announces Q3 earnings results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc

* First Financial Bankshares announces third quarter earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Bankshares Inc says net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased 1.12 percent to $56.73 million

* First Financial Bankshares Inc - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.04 percent for Q3 of 2016 compared to 4.13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

