10 months ago
BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
October 20, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Paypal Holdings Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc

* Paypal reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 revenue $2.667 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paypal holdings inc - merchant services TPV grew 32 percent, or 34 percent on an FX-neutral basis in quarter

* Q3 transaction margin 58.7 percent versus. 59.8 percent in q2

* Paypal Holdings Inc - Paypal processed $87 billion in TPV, representing growth of 25 percent, or 28% on an fx-neutral basis in quarter

* Paypal Holdings- In q3, processed 1.5 billion payment transactions, which translates to 30 payment transactions/active account on trailing 12 months basis

* Paypal Holdings Inc - q3 active customer accounts of 192 million, up 11% with growth of 19 million active customer accounts

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue up 14 to 17 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $10.78 billion to $10.85 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 17 percent

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.48 to $1.50

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.13 to $1.15

* Paypal holdings- expects revenue to grow 14 percent - 17 percent at current spot rates and 16 percent - 19 percent on an fx-neutral basis, to range of $2.920 to $2.990 billion for Q4

* Paypal holdings inc - expects full year 2016 revenue in range of $10.780 to $10.850 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $10.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

