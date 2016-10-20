FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-American National Bankshares posts Q3 EPS of $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - American National Bankshares Inc

* American National Bankshares inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American National Bankshares - net interest income before provision for loan losses increased to $12.4 million in q3 of 2016 from $12.1 million in q3 of 2015

* American National Bankshares inc - for 2016 quarter, net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.64% for same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
