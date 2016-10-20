FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apollo Education Group reports Q4 revenue of $492.5 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 20, 2016 / 9:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Apollo Education Group reports Q4 revenue of $492.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc

* Apollo Education Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $492.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $471.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Due to pending merger transaction company is not providing an updated financial outlook at this time

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.