10 months ago
BRIEF-Celestica announces Q3 earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Celestica announces Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc

* Celestica announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $1.55 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Sees q4 non-ifrs adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.29 to $0.35

* Sees q4 non-ifrs operating margin to be 3.8% at mid-point of co's expectations

* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with lorenz, inc. And suntek manufacturing technologies, sa de cv

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
