10 months ago
BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia posts Q3 earnings per share $0.22
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia posts Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. reports earnings of $2.8 million for the third quarter and $8.1 million for the first nine months of 2016, up from $2.5 million (an increase of 11.45%) and $7.0 million (an increase of 16.82%)

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Net interest income $10.4 million in quarter ended september 30, 2016 versus $9.2 million during same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

